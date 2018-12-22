Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 11.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,044 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Northstar Asset Management Llc holds 24,113 shares with $3.37 million value, down from 27,157 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $91.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal

Among 6 analysts covering Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (LON:ULE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC had 7 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 7. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of ULE in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Outperform” rating. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the shares of ULE in report on Tuesday, August 7 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Liberum Capital. See Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

13/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1460.00 New Target: GBX 1120.00 Downgrade

09/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Upgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1440.00 New Target: GBX 1660.00 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1650.00 New Target: GBX 1720.00 Downgrade

07/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies Corp had 3 analyst reports since November 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The United Technologies Breakup: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. 14,255 shares were sold by Gill Charles D, worth $1.94 million. Another trade for 3,428 shares valued at $465,591 was sold by JOHRI AKHIL.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 268,873 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sigma Counselors owns 23,091 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.34% or 8.63 million shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt stated it has 22,896 shares. Blackrock owns 47.69M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1,365 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4.19M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 494,467 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 139,355 shares. 11,500 were reported by Yorktown Management Research Communication. Primecap Ca has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 587,400 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd reported 1,531 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has 1.72% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 66,151 shares. Amica Retiree invested in 1,693 shares.