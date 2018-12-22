Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS) had a decrease of 4.76% in short interest. WTS’s SI was 703,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.76% from 739,100 shares previously. With 120,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS)’s short sellers to cover WTS’s short positions. The SI to Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A’s float is 2.56%. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 374,799 shares traded or 195.58% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has declined 5.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TODD TRAPP DECIDED TO LEAVE ON APRIL 6; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 76.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 69,865 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)'s stock rose 2.31%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 20,911 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 90,776 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $154.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26M shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $116.53 million activity. Lepage Kenneth Robert had sold 6,201 shares worth $527,085 on Thursday, July 26. $641,307 worth of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) shares were sold by Melhem Elie. The insider Noonan Joseph T sold $201,628.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Watts Water Technologies, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 10.64% less from 25.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.1% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 104,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 63,198 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 1.19M shares. 4,454 were reported by Automobile Association. Pillar Pacific Cap Llc owns 3,750 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 527 shares. 84 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28 shares. 8,100 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 19,246 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,815 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $118 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 3.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

