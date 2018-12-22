Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 72.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 51,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,633 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.06M, up from 71,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92M shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 32.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 45,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,678 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.79 million, down from 136,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 14,430 shares to 991 shares, valued at $61,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,507 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of stock. Hansen Neil A had sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284. $746,620 worth of stock was sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. $619,861 worth of stock was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $503.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,512 shares to 58,110 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.