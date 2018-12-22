NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Willdan Group (WLDN) SI Decreased By 6.65%

Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) had a decrease of 6.65% in short interest. WLDN’s SI was 807,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.65% from 864,500 shares previously. With 114,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s short sellers to cover WLDN’s short positions. The SI to Willdan Group Inc’s float is 10.51%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 252,848 shares traded or 149.87% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 54.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group

Analysts expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report $-0.02 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 4.10 million shares traded or 210.89% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) has risen 14.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.13, from 2.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold Willdan Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.38 million shares or 1.15% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 10,400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 12,400 shares. 8,875 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 402,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,085 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Menta Capital Lc holds 0.12% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 9,958 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,214 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.32% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 35,010 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has 157 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 6,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $351.79 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

