Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Dillards Inc Cl A (DDS) by 27.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44 million, up from 25,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Dillards Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 567,984 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has risen 11.06% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 171.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 183,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.83M, up from 106,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.92M shares traded or 66.96% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 67,238 shares to 629,370 shares, valued at $29.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 360,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,209 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 09, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 China Stocks With Long-Term Upside – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Data Is Creating A Faster, Smarter And Safer Class Of Retail Investorâ€”And They’re Turning To Real Estate – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Death Cross Stocks to Ditch Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group Becomes Oversold (EXPE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), 31 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Expedia Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. On Tuesday, December 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Friday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, February 10 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Natl Ins Tx has 0.23% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). City Holding, West Virginia-based fund reported 52 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 0.14% or 947,803 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Pictet Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 986,213 shares. 26,478 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Marco Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 18,258 shares. 40 were reported by Fil Ltd. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 46,834 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.13M are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 7,206 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 17.36 million shares or 7.27% more from 16.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com owns 16,323 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 7,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 8,883 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 24,862 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 4,661 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 191 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 2,941 shares. 9,881 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 130,257 were reported by Merian Glob Investors (Uk). Advsr Asset stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 248,276 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 3,948 shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $839,500 activity. The insider CONNOR ROBERT C bought 1,000 shares worth $75,420.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $471.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technlgies Inc Co (NYSE:AIT) by 27,045 shares to 207,938 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (NYSE:WSM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Intl Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Among 8 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dillard’s had 27 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of DDS in report on Monday, August 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Friday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, August 14 with “Market Perform”. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 5 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, February 22. The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of DDS in report on Friday, September 18 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Tuesday, February 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform” on Friday, May 13. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 8.