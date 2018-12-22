Nuveen Asset Management Lifted Primo Wtr (PRMW) Holding By $6.36 Million; Dex Media (DEX) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Dex Media Inc (DEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.41, from 0.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 18 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 10 cut down and sold their positions in Dex Media Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 7.43 million shares, up from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dex Media Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) stake by 36.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc acquired 353,198 shares as Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW)’s stock declined 28.34%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 1.31M shares with $23.67 million value, up from 958,269 last quarter. Primo Wtr Corp now has $541.42M valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 394,041 shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has risen 5.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 30/04/2018 – Primo Water Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW)

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 580,180 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 2.01 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 1.17% invested in the company for 2.03 million shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,372 shares.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 82,242 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) has declined 23.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (NYSE:ALEX) stake by 286,944 shares to 821,522 valued at $18.64M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Novocure Ltd stake by 21,775 shares and now owns 414,910 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $5.62 million activity. The insider NORRIS CHARLES A sold $3.00M. Cauthen Michael sold $26,934 worth of stock.

