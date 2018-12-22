Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Capital One Financial Corp (COF) stake by 1898.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc acquired 3,664 shares as Capital One Financial Corp (COF)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 3,857 shares with $366,000 value, up from 193 last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now has $34.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 4.94 million shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

Sprott Inc decreased Tahoe Res Inc (TAHO) stake by 95.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 2.73 million shares as Tahoe Res Inc (TAHO)’s stock rose 32.09%. The Sprott Inc holds 143,321 shares with $414,000 value, down from 2.87M last quarter. Tahoe Res Inc now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 15.22 million shares traded or 243.34% up from the average. Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) has declined 15.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TAHO News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tahoe Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES-CONSTITUTIONAL COURT OF GUATEMALA REQUESTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN LEGAL CASE REGARDING MINERA SAN RAFAEL’S ESCOBAL MINING LICENSE; 09/04/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES: 300-500 GALLONS OF DIESEL LEFT CONTAINMENT; 04/05/2018 – Kitco: Tahoe Resources: Strike Ends At La Arena Mine; 09/04/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES: A CONTRACTOR OVER-FUELED A DIESEL STORAGE TANK; 08/03/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES INC TAHO.N – IS EAGER TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT ESCOBAL IN ORDER TO RETURN BENEFIT TO EMPLOYEES, COMMUNITIES, AND REGION; 15/05/2018 – Tahoe Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TAHOE RESOURCES INC – ANNOUNCES A RESOLUTION TO LABOR STRIKE AT ITS LA ARENA MINE IN PERU; 09/03/2018 – INN Daily: Tahoe Resources: Guatemalan Constitutional Court Requests Additional Information; 21/04/2018 – DJ TAHOE RESOURCES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO)

Analysts await Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Tahoe Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 8,000 shares to 72,500 valued at $11.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ssr Mng Inc stake by 58,762 shares and now owns 730,667 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 61,753 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 5,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 82,469 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 4,249 shares. Oppenheimer Company invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Blume Capital Mngmt owns 56,825 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.24M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,500 shares stake. Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 0.36% or 45,133 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 14,718 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 51,531 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Ri accumulated 6,437 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,267 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc reported 34,542 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Lc stated it has 861,989 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Capital One Financial had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, December 10 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, October 1. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of COF in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of COF in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COF in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $28.22 million activity. WARNER BRADFORD H sold $391,394 worth of stock or 4,229 shares. $1.64 million worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was sold by HAY LEWIS III. Borgmann Kevin S. had sold 19,117 shares worth $1.91 million. Wassmer Michael J had sold 2,276 shares worth $227,600 on Tuesday, July 24. FAIRBANK RICHARD D also sold $24.05M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 58,967 shares to 939 valued at $29,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,160 shares and now owns 222 shares. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.