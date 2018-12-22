Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 52.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,593 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $955,000, up from 5,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 2.56M shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 23.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 16287.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 8,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,013 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $426,000, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 13.11M shares traded or 198.80% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment

Among 36 analysts covering Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX), 10 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Seagate Technology Plc had 151 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Friday, April 15. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 23. Mizuho initiated Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) rating on Friday, December 11. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $38 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 8 by S&P Research. Mizuho maintained Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) rating on Monday, October 23. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $39.0 target. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Maxim Group. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 14. On Tuesday, October 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Company has 13,200 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Maverick invested in 113,570 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Emory University owns 1.23% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 39,579 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,186 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 33,679 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 4,050 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 13,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.15% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 26,661 shares. New England Mgmt has 35,600 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Navellier And Assoc owns 85,177 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Lc invested 0.07% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 171,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Seagate Technology (STX) – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: STX, ATVI – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Seagate (STX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $66.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,101 shares to 1,090 shares, valued at $158,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $83.00 million activity. Another trade for 23,200 shares valued at $1.23 million was bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. $561,850 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was sold by Scolnick Kathryn R. on Thursday, August 16. 30,000 shares were sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J, worth $1.32M on Monday, December 3.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tuesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Darden lifts profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results and Increases Financial Outlook For The Full Fiscal Year – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/18: (BIOC) (MRIN) (NAV) Higher; (RCII) (WPG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $30.32 million activity. Kiernan Daniel J. also sold $644,264 worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Monday, June 25. Cardenas Ricardo sold $1.16M worth of stock. GEORGE DAVID C also sold $4.15M worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares. Milanes Douglas J. sold $242,778 worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Monday, July 23. The insider Madonna John W. sold 700 shares worth $76,445.

Among 31 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 137 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 15 by Mizuho. On Thursday, October 8 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 25 to “Strong-Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, June 22 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 16 by Maxim Group. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, January 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $99.0 target. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11200 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 24.