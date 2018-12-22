Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased The Kroger Co (KR) stake by 99.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 15,660 shares as The Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Nuwave Investment Management Llc holds 26 shares with $1,000 value, down from 15,686 last quarter. The Kroger Co now has $21.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger: Transition Services Pact With EG Group Won’t Have Material Effect on 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS

Among 10 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Werner Enterprises had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of WERN in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, December 4 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 24. See Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 147,600 shares. Covington Management, a California-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts owns 8.77 million shares. Mariner Wealth Advisors invested in 0.02% or 9,636 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 29,249 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,832 shares. Invesco holds 0.05% or 5.52 million shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 9,197 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 14,800 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 0.08% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 60,483 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Blackrock holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 55.27M shares. Argent Company stated it has 0.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 31,176 were reported by Ascend Ltd Liability Corp.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) stake by 3,154 shares to 3,222 valued at $453,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 2,172 shares and now owns 2,267 shares. Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) was raised too.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. The insider FIKE CARIN L sold 646 shares worth $18,879. 13,000 shares were sold by KROPF SUSAN J, worth $369,551 on Thursday, July 19. DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH also sold $811,040 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday, December 13. Kaufman Calvin J sold $288,397 worth of stock or 10,500 shares. On Tuesday, October 30 MOORE CLYDE R sold $377,819 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 13,000 shares. 115 shares valued at $3,356 were sold by SARGENT RONALD on Monday, October 8. BEYER ROBERT D sold $170,508 worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Kroger had 10 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by UBS. Argus Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold”.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 8.35 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 49.23 million shares or 6.52% more from 46.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 86,475 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 4.85M shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 60,000 shares. 451,411 are owned by Schwab Charles. 12Th Street Asset Llc holds 251,332 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.07% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 8,440 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 79,932 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 778,350 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap Limited Company has 501,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 20,597 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 8,641 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,925 shares.

The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 1.50 million shares traded or 62.20% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 16.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER