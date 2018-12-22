Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 694,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $316.34 million, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 55.58 million shares traded or 130.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 14,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.10 million, down from 22,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 82,054 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $438.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $88.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 32,785 shares to 33,200 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $56.69 million activity. 889 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares with value of $131,496 were sold by Kress Colette. Another trade for 90,831 shares valued at $26.28 million was made by Puri Ajay K on Tuesday, October 2. The insider JONES HARVEY C sold $24.21 million.

