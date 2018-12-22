Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 38.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 130,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.45 million, up from 337,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 5.66M shares traded or 211.45% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 10.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 12,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,418 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.21M, down from 111,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 19.25 million shares traded or 255.72% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47,942 shares to 297,561 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,668 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Among 26 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Matador Resources had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KLR Group upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MTDR in report on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, June 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan downgraded Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Thursday, June 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $3400 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,563 shares. 14,260 are held by Hl Fincl Services Ltd. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 28,768 shares. James Rech reported 0.09% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 449,198 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35,829 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 21,211 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,313 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 0.06% or 837,099 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Corp has 131,774 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 7,941 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 161,263 shares stake.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. Hairford Matthew V bought 1,000 shares worth $22,270. $110,300 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by CLIFTON MATTHEW P. FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P. bought $4,820 worth of stock or 200 shares. Another trade for 2,160 shares valued at $49,442 was made by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, November 29. Lancaster David E had bought 2,500 shares worth $54,700 on Wednesday, November 28. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $98,220 was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 169,669 shares. Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv Advisors has invested 0.45% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Assetmark accumulated 4,503 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors has 0.36% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 60,120 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.86% or 245,658 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co stated it has 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 426,826 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 112,885 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 349,409 shares. Wesbanco State Bank has 13,709 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,907 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment Management. Freestone Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). C Gp Hldg A S reported 1.16M shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Weyerhaeuser Company had 41 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Dundee Securities. As per Friday, November 13, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole. CLSA downgraded the shares of WY in report on Thursday, December 15 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 29 the stock rating was upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, November 17 report. The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 11. The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 58.06% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.31 per share. WY’s profit will be $97.40 million for 40.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.57% negative EPS growth.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $262.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,678 shares to 5,609 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche X (DBEF).