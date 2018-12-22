Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Technologies Ltd (INFY) by 103.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 42,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,362 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $858,000, up from 41,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.23M, down from 194,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82 million shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Another recent and important Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Infosys Limited (INFY) Announces Nilanjan Roy as CFO – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 14 with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $900 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, August 25. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20.3000 target in Monday, April 16 report. JP Morgan downgraded Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Monday, August 21 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush initiated the shares of INFY in report on Friday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, April 16 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 18 report.

Baldwin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $307.24 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 170 shares to 1,860 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. Another trade for 3,390 shares valued at $99,929 was made by TEAGUE AJ on Thursday, August 2. $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by FOWLER W RANDALL.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 9,735 shares to 19,470 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

