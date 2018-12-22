Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 318,427 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.45M, down from 321,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 4.84 million shares traded or 95.72% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 17.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.79 million, up from 21,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72M shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 23/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 20/04/2018 – BlackRock holds 5 pct stake in Poland’s Alior Bank; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys Into Casa Systems; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wades into corporate governance conundrum; 29/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Twin Capital Management Incorporated owns 33,900 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 111,551 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc. Hengehold Capital has invested 0.64% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). American Gp reported 0.07% stake. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 372,244 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 0.1% or 16,345 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 78,327 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 7,638 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability reported 3,500 shares stake. Roosevelt Invest invested in 1.53% or 150,542 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Muzinich & reported 1,747 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 9,735 shares to 19,470 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 21 analysts covering Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Crown Castle International Corp had 69 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, December 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $107.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 23. Cowen & Co maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CCI in report on Friday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 28 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $396,868 activity. The insider CHRISTY LANGENFELD CYNTHIA K bought 900 shares worth $95,568. Melone Anthony J. also bought $580,610 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, October 23.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $955.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,755 shares to 80,681 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,346 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of BLK in report on Thursday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, October 8. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of BLK in report on Friday, July 15 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25 to “Hold”. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 19. Jefferies maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, January 10. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $521.0 target. On Thursday, April 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, October 12.