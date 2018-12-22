Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 19.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 1,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,667 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35M shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 6.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 5,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,418 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.69M, down from 86,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 12.54M shares traded or 126.80% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES)

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s What Investors Can Expect From Oil Prices in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxy Petroleum slips after Q2 earnings miss, 28% capex raise to $5B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 10,198 shares to 63,048 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A And, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,841 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Canandaigua Bankshares Trust reported 0.07% stake. 97,779 are held by Kdi Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.32% or 1.01M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co stated it has 0.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Cibc World Markets Inc has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Psagot House Ltd holds 29,108 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,666 shares. Utah Retirement owns 142,565 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bank & Trust Dept owns 5,522 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Middleton & Incorporated Ma reported 3,832 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,390 shares. Tributary stated it has 5,650 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 12. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Monday, April 9 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 16 by PiperJaffray. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 5 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 14 report. Tudor Pickering downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Friday, November 6 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Monday, May 2. As per Thursday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Jefferies. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold 22,500 shares worth $4.35 million. The insider Malcolm Mark bought $509,612. $100,585 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares were bought by Reynolds Catherine B.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Top Defense Stock to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Who Will Battle to Build the Army’s New Light Tank – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 45,922 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Burney Company has 0.29% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 24,005 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited holds 294,756 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 44,750 shares. Andra Ap has 31,300 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Natl Bank accumulated 11,063 shares. First Republic Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Whittier Tru Co holds 3,705 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 70 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Com stated it has 12,906 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,026 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 23,934 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Hl Fincl Serv Llc accumulated 7,785 shares.