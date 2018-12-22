Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (CCRN) stake by 10.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 114,800 shares as Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (CCRN)’s stock declined 18.48%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 956,489 shares with $8.35 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc now has $258.11M valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 780,086 shares traded or 191.60% up from the average. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 45.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 03/04/2018 ThunderBaySource: Cross-country ski conditions still great Kamview Nordic Ski Centre; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 06/04/2018 – Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career; 10/04/2018 – Madden Joins Cejka Executive Search as Executive Vice President, Managing Principal

In a legal document which was filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission, it was made public that the Sr. V.P. and CFO of Oceaneering International Inc Alan Curtis, an insider in question, made a trade for 5,000 shares of the corporation, having a market value of $57,500 US Dollars using an average stock price per share of $11.5 US Dollars. Alan is trying to quietly increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last month. He acquired another 5,000 shares worth $57,500 USD. Alan Curtis currently owns 0.05% of the total market cap of Oceaneering International Inc.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Is Cratering, Taking These Oil Stocks With It – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oceaneering International (OII) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 97.68 million shares or 5.32% less from 103.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 113,149 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 446 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 452,475 are held by Invesco Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 161,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.29% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 69,154 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 44,946 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sei Co holds 107,826 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 332,807 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 2.12 million shares. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 38,418 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 265,629 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 3.72M are owned by State Street.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It has a 44.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 4.13 million shares traded or 266.37% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 18.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 187.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Oceaneering International has $25 highest and $17 lowest target. $20’s average target is 77.15% above currents $11.29 stock price. Oceaneering International had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 17 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7,047 activity. $7,047 worth of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) was sold by Hewlett Clyde W.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5,575 activity. On Thursday, August 16 White Buffy S bought $4,625 worth of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) or 500 shares.

Analysts await Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 88.24% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.17 per share. CCRN’s profit will be $725,014 for 89.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Announces Acquisition of American Personnel Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider Cross Country Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cross Country Healthcare slumps 27.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) CEO Bill Grubbs on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cross Country Healthcare to Attend the 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cross Country Healthcare had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $10 target in Monday, November 5 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) on Monday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 2 to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.80, from 2.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold CCRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.99 million shares or 3.73% less from 32.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Int Incorporated holds 0% or 27,966 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). The New York-based Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Frontier Investment invested 0.03% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 144,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 80,356 shares. 603,285 are held by Invesco Ltd. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 39,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 235,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Inc accumulated 57,968 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 156,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 36,200 shares.