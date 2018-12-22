Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 11.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54M shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out

Oceanic Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 24.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd bought 159,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,888 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38M, up from 641,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 240,775 shares traded or 91.63% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has declined 6.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades

Among 4 analysts covering Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dorian LPG had 6 analyst reports since December 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Pareto upgraded Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) on Wednesday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of LPG in report on Tuesday, January 26 to “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 13 by UBS. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, December 18.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int (NYSE:PM) by 46,000 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $174.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 13 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Cowen & Co. Robert W. Baird maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, June 5. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $16400 target. UBS maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, July 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $160 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, January 5 with “Hold”. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 29. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 22 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, October 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $180 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Telos Capital, a California-based fund reported 4,714 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 91,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Middleton Ma owns 2,435 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 153,220 are owned by Guardian Cap Lp. Burney Comm stated it has 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fin Counselors invested 0.77% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stone Run Limited Company has invested 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenwood Assoc Llc has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lsv Asset holds 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 15,002 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc holds 0.12% or 1,806 shares. Alethea Cap Management Lc owns 0.79% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,162 shares. 28,744 were accumulated by Wms Ptnrs Limited. Bell National Bank holds 1.54% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 29,938 shares. Waratah Advisors accumulated 0.23% or 13,460 shares.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. Another trade for 201,123 shares valued at $35.32M was sold by Easterbrook Stephen. The insider Krulewitch Jerome N sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335. Borden Ian Frederick sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666.