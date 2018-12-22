Okex (OKB) moved up $0.01867576 for a day

Okex (OKB) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.01867576 or 2.60% trading at $0.73747536. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Okex (OKB) eyes $0.811222896 target on the road to $1.2077767650722. OKB last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.75582538 and low of $0.6954549 for December 21-22. The open was $0.7187996.

Okex (OKB) is down -5.50% in the last 30 days from $0.7804 per coin. Its down -40.53% in the last 100 days since when traded at $1.24 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago OKB traded at $4.84. Okex maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. OKB uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 30/01/2018.

Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform.

OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards.