WERELDHAVE NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had a decrease of 19.07% in short interest. WRDEF’s SI was 232,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 19.07% from 287,300 shares previously. It closed at $47.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 0.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 5,506 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 1.41M shares with $319.87M value, down from 1.41 million last quarter. Intuit now has $48.22B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32M shares traded or 83.59% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jensen Management accumulated 1.00M shares or 2.85% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 1.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 159,211 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 11,055 shares. Ledyard Bank owns 361 shares. Moreover, Hl Fin Serv Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,198 shares. 428,976 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.42% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Raymond James Tru Na reported 13,688 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Company reported 10,409 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 14,126 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 600 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,628 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Friday, September 28. Argus Research maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 24. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 24. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 27.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $191.84 million activity. COOK SCOTT D also sold $22.16 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Wednesday, September 19. The insider STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE sold $1.44 million. Goodarzi Sasan K had sold 85,835 shares worth $16.89 million. Shares for $4.61M were sold by SMITH BRAD D. FLOURNOY MARK J had sold 9,292 shares worth $2.03 million. Another trade for 5,029 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Johnson Gregory N. $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by POWELL DENNIS D on Tuesday, August 28.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Tailored Brands Inc stake by 256,903 shares to 1.32 million valued at $33.23 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 326,300 shares and now owns 473,600 shares. Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) was raised too.

Wereldhave invests in convenience shopping centres that are dominant in their micro environment in larger provincial cities in Northwest continental Europe. The company has market cap of $. The catchment area of our centres comprises of at least 100,000 inhabitants within 10 minutes travel time. It currently has negative earnings. We focus on shopping centres that have a sound balance between shopping convenience and experience.