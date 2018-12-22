Old National Bancorp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 461.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 8,830 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Old National Bancorp holds 10,742 shares with $3.80M value, up from 1,912 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $56.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.10% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It's down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 43 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 43 reduced and sold their equity positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 20.26 million shares, up from 19.80 million shares in 2018Q2.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $905.38 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $5.07 million for 44.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 352,170 shares. Argent Capital Management Llc owns 235,775 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Boston Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,216 shares.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 880,561 shares traded or 271.24% up from the average. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) has risen 20.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT HELD CO. AS ‘ PREVAILING PARTY’ IN CASE; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT FROM JULY 21, 2017; 05/03/2018 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2018; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR REPORTS FINAL JUDGMENT IN PATENT LITIGATION VS MOMENT; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 0% stake. Bowling Mngmt Limited Company reported 3,995 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 48,900 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York reported 0.07% stake. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,371 shares. North Carolina-based Global Endowment Mgmt LP has invested 0.94% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Contrarius Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% or 24,329 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.08% or 974 shares. Intact Investment owns 1,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.14% or 2,168 shares in its portfolio. Twin Focus Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 735 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Incorporated Or has invested 3.61% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 43,213 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 73,400 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $394 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $392 target. JP Morgan maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, October 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.