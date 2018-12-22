Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 17.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 128,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.71M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.98M shares traded or 67.12% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 13,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,355 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $925,000, down from 33,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 152,103 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 27.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering HB Financial Group (NYSE:KB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HB Financial Group had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Nomura. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, February 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 23 report.

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Highlands at Grist Mill in Uhland – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: A Contrarian Play in iShares US Home Construction ETF – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marbella Ranch – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,185 shares to 60,664 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. 13,000 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Nelson Jonathan B.. On Thursday, October 18 RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $40,657 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 533 shares.

More news for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “TBWA\Asia Pacific Celebrates 2018 With An Impressive Performance At Campaign Asia Agency Of The Year Awards – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “FleishmanHillard Launches Tech Trends 2019 Report – PRNewswire” and published on December 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 4,106 shares. 48,054 were accumulated by Van Strum Towne Incorporated. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 7,111 shares. Donaldson Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 3,756 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 45,617 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 24 shares. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 989,096 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,946 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt owns 500 shares. 24,637 were accumulated by First National Bank & Trust. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Interest Value Advisers Limited accumulated 518,185 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 2,773 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Among 17 analysts covering Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Omnicom had 54 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OMC in report on Friday, July 14 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Monday, March 21. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $89 target. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 31 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OMC in report on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of OMC in report on Friday, February 16 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 21. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 15 by Credit Suisse.