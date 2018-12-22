On December 21-22 The Blockchain – powered EdenChain (EDN) rose in value over 4.25%

EdenChain (EDN) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.00016287 or 4.25% trading at $0.003995744. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, EdenChain (EDN) eyes $0.0043953184 target on the road to $0.00676724029459242. EDN last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.004093466 and low of $0.003789442 for December 21-22. The open was $0.003832874.

EdenChain (EDN) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago EDN traded at $0.00 (non existent). EDN has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $4.00M market cap. EdenChain maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. EDN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/03/2018.

Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries.

EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee.