On December 21-22 The Crypto Black Pearl Coin (XBP) sheds in value over -11.11%

It was bad day for Black Pearl Coin (XBP), as it declined by $-7.74819999999999E-05 or -11.11%, touching $0.000619856. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Black Pearl Coin (XBP) is looking for the $0.0006818416 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00150118246483478. The highest price was $0.000736079 and lowest of $0.000619856 for December 21-22. The open was $0.000697338. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, Black Pearl Coin (XBP) tokens went up 378.28% from $0.0001296 for coin. For 100 days XBP is down -49.73% from $0.001233. It traded at $0.001144 200 days ago. It has 50.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/05/2018. The Crypto XBP has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X13 algorithm.

Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm.