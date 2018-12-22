On December 21-22 The Crypto Luckbox (LCK) fell down in value over -1.22%

It was bad day for Luckbox (LCK), as it declined by $-3.80240000000002E-05 or -1.22%, touching $0.0030842896. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Luckbox (LCK) is looking for the $0.00339271856 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00726496588807392. The highest price was $0.0031244864 and lowest of $0.0030679936 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0031223136. It last traded at IDEX exchange.

For a month, Luckbox (LCK) tokens went down -43.26% from $0.005436 for coin. For 100 days LCK is down -66.97% from $0.009338. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Luckbox (LCK) has 600.00M coins mined with the market cap $1.85 million. It has 600.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/02/2018. The Crypto LCK has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Luckbox is creating a fully licensed betting platform dedicated to serving the global esports community, where fans are able to bet, watch and chat in a safe environment using cryptocurrencies, in-game items and cash. Luckbox’s dual token structure offers contributors a chance to share in the company’s long-term success with the option to hold a ‘profit share’ token. The esports field is growing fast but operators fail to provide players with a comprehensive, secure/regulated and innovative platform. This lack of compliance from operators prevents them to access app stores and provide players with easy payment method options. Our priority is to be fully licensed and regulated first to guarantee a fantastic player experience and guarantee sustainability of our business no matter the regulatory changes.

Luckbox is partnering with Google top tier’s program and its managing team is former PokerStars and have tremendous experience in the sector. Luckbox counts with advisors such as a permanent Google advisor or the founder of Sigwo Technologies as our blockchain expert.