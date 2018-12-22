On December 21-22 The Crypto Tokyo Coin (TOKC) drops in value over -10.86%

Tokyo Coin (TOKC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-2.44E-05 or -10.86% trading at $0.0002002. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Tokyo Coin (TOKC) eyes $0.00022022 target on the road to $0.000480809446753054. TOKC last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0002246 and low of $0.0002002 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0002246. About 25,567 TOKC worth $5 traded hands.

Tokyo Coin (TOKC) is down -33.80% in the last 30 days from $0.0003024 per coin. Its down -65.74% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0005843 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TOKC traded at $0.002213. TOKC has 230.30 million coins mined giving it $46,106 market cap. Tokyo Coin maximum coins available are 800.00M. TOKC uses X13 algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 11/10/2017.

TokyoCoin (TOKC) is a X13 PoW/Pos cryptocurrency with high PoS rewards