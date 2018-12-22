On December 21-22 The Cryptocurrency district0x (DNT) increased in value over 1.60%

It was good day for district0x (DNT), as it jumped by $0.0001937095 or 1.60%, touching $0.0123199242. Top Crypto Analysts believe that district0x (DNT) is looking for the $0.01355191662 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.0195380845560733. The highest price was $0.0125911175 and lowest of $0.012009989 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0121262147. It last traded at Binance exchange.

For a month, district0x (DNT) tokens went down -2.38% from $0.01262 for coin. For 100 days DNT is down -39.19% from $0.02026. It traded at $0.06126 200 days ago. district0x (DNT) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $12.32 million. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/08/2017. The Crypto DNT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.

Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.

The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.