Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had a decrease of 4.68% in short interest. ZIXI’s SI was 908,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.68% from 952,800 shares previously. With 293,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s short sellers to cover ZIXI’s short positions. The SI to Zix Corporation’s float is 1.91%. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 811,024 shares traded or 166.05% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 45.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.15 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zix Sets December 2018 Financial Conference Schedule – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zix Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zix Corporation Has Been On A Tear Since February 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zix Corporation 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zix’s (ZIXI) CEO David Wagner on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

