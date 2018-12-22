Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Cmn (BAC) by 40% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.42 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd F (ESGR) by 12.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 1,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,387 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37 million, down from 12,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 57,034 shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 18.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.67% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $445.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timberland Bancorp I (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 31,619 shares to 53,409 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 56,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold ESGR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.21 million shares or 0.68% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 692,876 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 29,442 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 5,470 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,595 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Pnc Service Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,003 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability reported 5,215 shares stake. Wellington Llp owns 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 523,310 shares. 50 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,100 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 26,581 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,797 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 1,750 shares. 33,900 are owned by Lagoda Investment Management Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group: Long-Term Compounder Focused On Run-Off Insurance And Opportunistic M&A – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 16. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Thursday, April 7 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, November 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Vetr on Monday, August 24.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Performance: Quite Good – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, AT&T, Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Could Bank of America Corporation Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock? – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 17, 2018.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $680.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. Cmn (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17,404 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alta Mesa Res Inc Cmn by 358,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.