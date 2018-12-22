R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 92.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $749,000, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 5.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.15 million, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $575.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 20,000 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 11 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, April 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Bancorporation Tx holds 2,097 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Stockton invested in 6,659 shares. Brookmont invested in 21,577 shares. 6.61 million are owned by Capital Investors. Amer International Group accumulated 760,022 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Asset Mgmt owns 0.94% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 53,379 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 8.32 million shares stake. 732,570 are owned by Spf Beheer Bv. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Co accumulated 1.57% or 76,381 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt accumulated 40,412 shares or 0.69% of the stock. 75,291 are owned by Provise Mngmt Group Limited Com. Minnesota-based Sns Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 2,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Another trade for 168,295 shares valued at $18.53 million was made by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were sold by Narasimhan Laxman.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, December 17 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Monday, March 28. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, November 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Monday, February 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $82.0 target.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $16.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,000 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

