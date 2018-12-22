Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 27.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 18,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, up from 68,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 1.10M shares traded or 99.81% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 24.45% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BHE shares while 48 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.18 million shares or 0.15% more from 43.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $142.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5,720 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 30,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,628 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 1.56 million shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $43.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 235,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

