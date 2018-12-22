Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.39M, down from 146,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 30.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,021 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 54,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Oracle Stock Is Headed in the Right Direction – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Results Were In Line With Expectations – Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Oracle Buy Its Way In Its Effort To Win Over Amazon? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Annex Advisory Serv Lc invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,316 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 326,193 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Wealthtrust reported 1,733 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 282 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc reported 1.47M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. House Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 76,080 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.94% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sigma Inv Counselors reported 5,146 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 1,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Ims Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citizens & Northern owns 39,553 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Fin National Bank accumulated 71,696 shares.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, March 20 to “Neutral” rating. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, March 16 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 14 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, November 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $45 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 29 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $61.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Thursday, July 30. FBR Capital downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, November 5. FBR Capital has “Mkt Perform” rating and $44 target.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $378.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 336 shares to 2,586 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was initiated on Friday, October 9 by Drexel Hamilton. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Underperform” rating. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, April 19. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 16 with “Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by UBS. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Sunday, November 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $170.0 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested 1.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Reinhart Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spinnaker Tru owns 17,110 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,971 were accumulated by Round Table Ltd Co. Holderness Invests reported 0.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5,939 were reported by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Martin & Tn holds 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,686 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma owns 9,158 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,899 shares. New South Management reported 1,500 shares stake. Asset Management Group accumulated 5,419 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Arvest Comml Bank Division reported 96,214 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “IBM’s Ginni Rometty blasts internet companies’ ‘irresponsible handling’ of personal data – MarketWatch” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Box’s Earnings Report: What You Need To Know – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM taps Samsung for 7nm processes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $516.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health (NYSE:VRX) by 50,000 shares to 910,000 shares, valued at $23.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.