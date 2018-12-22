Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 12.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,585 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45M, down from 54,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38 million shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

Westport Asset Management Inc, which manages about $301.70 million and $141.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 15,000 shares to 112,285 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 41.32% or $1.38 from last year’s $3.34 per share. URI’s profit will be $382.83 million for 5.27 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.42% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $468.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,056 shares to 3,254 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short (SCHO).