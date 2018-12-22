Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 18.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 9,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.11 million, up from 50,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 34.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 73,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,733 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, down from 212,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 2.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research downgraded Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Friday, April 7 to “Hold” rating. Raiffeisen upgraded Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Monday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Friday, October 5 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 6 report. The rating was initiated by HSBC with “Buy” on Monday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 11 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $682.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,322 shares to 18,999 shares, valued at $38.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 66,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $110.29 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $809.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 8,091 shares to 8,089 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,275 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Northstar Inc Xxx Name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 210 shares. United Automobile Association reported 5.49M shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6.36 million shares. Haverford Fin Ser has 159,664 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 478,621 shares. Huntington Bank owns 461,449 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd reported 41,930 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 200,564 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Inc has 11,985 shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 7,500 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 333,942 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept holds 9,930 shares. Grimes Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Cap Inc invested in 0.24% or 14,555 shares.

