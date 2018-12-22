Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) by 8.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 218,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.02M, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 2.49 million shares traded or 327.72% up from the average. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 28.51% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints David Rappaport as Senior Vice Pres, Business Development; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys 1.5% Position in OraSure Technologies; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 32.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 777,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.76 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 3.65M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Among 7 analysts covering Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cameco had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 12. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $16 target in Thursday, June 29 report. Bank of America maintained Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) rating on Wednesday, October 4. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $29 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 30. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Uranium Prices Sent Cameco Stock Soaring 10.8% in November: What’s Next? – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Tax Court Ruling Could Finally Allow Cameco To Focus On The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Take Advantage Of The Reduced Supply Among Uranium Producers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Denison buys out Cameco’s stake in Wheeler River uranium project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

More notable recent OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Drug Stocks in Focus as Zika Virus Fear Spreads – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2016, also Zacks.com with their article: “OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “OraSure Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell in Honor of World AIDS Day – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens, Prime Form Central Specialty & Mail Service Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2017.

