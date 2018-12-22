Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Moelis & Co (MC) stake by 4.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 7,500 shares as Moelis & Co (MC)’s stock declined 31.81%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 166,255 shares with $9.11M value, down from 173,755 last quarter. Moelis & Co now has $1.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 889,101 shares traded or 91.59% up from the average. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 14.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 3.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 24,426 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 13.85%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 603,518 shares with $41.85M value, down from 627,944 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 1.03 million shares traded or 102.70% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 6.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of MC in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $59 target in Monday, October 8 report.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 200 shares to 5,559 valued at $11.03 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 68,300 shares and now owns 161,159 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Moelis & Company (MC) Names Yolonda Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Madison Capital Funding, Antares Capital, Monroe Capital, Kainos Capital, Stifel – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Sun Capital, Regal, Euromoney, TheStreet, KKR – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Dealmakers brace for slowdown after third-strongest M&A year – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MC’s profit will be $42.34 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.13% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Prosperity Bancshares had 2 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. PB’s profit will be $82.42M for 12.30 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) stake by 610 shares to 1,131 valued at $975,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 831,301 shares and now owns 48.60M shares. Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) was raised too.