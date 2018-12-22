Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stake; Shorts at Watsco (WSO) Lowered By 6.72%

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) had a decrease of 6.72% in short interest. WSO’s SI was 1.07 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.72% from 1.15M shares previously. With 362,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)’s short sellers to cover WSO’s short positions. The SI to Watsco Inc’s float is 3.66%. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 740,511 shares traded or 132.60% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) stake by 30.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 90,027 shares as Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s stock rose 2.84%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 200,892 shares with $1.67 million value, down from 290,919 last quarter. Lexington Realty Trust now has $1.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 8.77 million shares traded or 469.46% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has declined 15.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More important recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Completes Refinancing of $500 Million Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Watsco Holds Appeal – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Longbow Research Downgrades Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Says HVAC Company Could Struggle With Margin Target – Benzinga” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pay Attention To Watsco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Watsco, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Moreover, Bath Savings Co has 1.13% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 29,083 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 129,200 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cambridge Tru reported 48,930 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 777,248 shares. Fdx reported 3,645 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dudley Shanley accumulated 1,300 shares. 93,545 are owned by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.27% or 18,185 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 16,463 shares. Barbara Oil holds 5,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 477 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,591 shares.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Among 5 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Watsco had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 3, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral” on Monday, July 30.

More notable recent Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lexington Realty Trust declares $0.1775 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lexington: Who Saw That One Coming? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lexington Realty: Chasing Rather Than Anticipating – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lexington Realty Trust: Paid To Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking Under The Hood Of Lexington Realty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold LXP shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 173.21 million shares or 1.09% less from 175.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Natixis holds 17,853 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 391 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 166,894 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 574,444 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 4.75M shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 1.23M shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). New Jersey-based Hgk Asset has invested 0.04% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 206,946 shares stake. 31,494 were reported by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexington Realty had 2 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 27 to “Outperform”.