Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Irsa Adr (IRS) by 181.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 265,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 412,699 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.00M, up from 146,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Irsa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 14.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 1,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,071 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, down from 9,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. IRSA Inversiones had 5 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 23 by Morgan Stanley. Zacks upgraded the shares of IRS in report on Monday, September 7 to “Hold” rating. The stock of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 8 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 21 report.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

