Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.19, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 25 funds increased or opened new positions, while 20 reduced and sold their holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 10.28 million shares, down from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) stake by 75.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,416 shares as Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK)’s stock rose 9.96%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1,442 shares with $115,000 value, down from 5,858 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New Com New now has $62.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 6.80M shares traded or 82.36% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers

Among 6 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Duke Energy had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 31,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 41,700 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 3,145 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 11,098 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 493,726 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.16 million shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,302 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tru Of Vermont holds 17,843 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Saturna Corp holds 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3,031 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc owns 2,053 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 3,413 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bancorp Of The West reported 0.05% stake.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $216.98 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 264,020 shares traded or 51.17% up from the average. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) has declined 5.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500.

