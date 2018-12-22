Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 3.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 2,046 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 56,749 shares with $9.66M value, down from 58,795 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $87.46B valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.65% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 0.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc acquired 25,579 shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 41.65 million shares with $707.59M value, up from 41.62M last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $2.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 10.59 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture reports Q1 beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Knowledgent – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VIII): Accenture – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 25. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 24 with “Neutral”.

Among 4 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Range Resources had 6 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by FBR Capital.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 97,201 shares to 2.09 million valued at $65.32M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) stake by 3.77 million shares and now owns 24.52M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.