Oslo Asset Management Asa increased Qep Res Inc (QEP) stake by 9.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oslo Asset Management Asa acquired 309,000 shares as Qep Res Inc (QEP)'s stock declined 24.58%. The Oslo Asset Management Asa holds 3.53 million shares with $39.92M value, up from 3.22M last quarter. Qep Res Inc now has $1.26B valuation. The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 20.39 million shares traded or 267.98% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 21.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.87% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (MSD) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.36, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 20 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.55 million shares, down from 6.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 97,952 shares traded. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets (MSD) has declined 14.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets (NYSE:MSD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 SOLO-3 Trial for the Treatment of Relapsed BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – Business Wire" on December 20, 2018

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets for 1.20 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 710,804 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 340,317 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 12,950 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QEP Resources had 8 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. PiperJaffray maintained QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) rating on Wednesday, November 21. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $13 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 26. Tudor Pickering upgraded the shares of QEP in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24 to “Market Perform”. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold QEP shares while 89 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 222.82 million shares or 2.68% more from 217.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ohio-based James Research has invested 0.1% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 14,802 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.01M shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 945,880 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 87,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 21,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.16% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Wealthtrust reported 1,047 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 518,830 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 94,099 shares. Amer Intl Group accumulated 481,711 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Stifel reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 95,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Another recent and important QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: "Stanley to retire from QEP Resources; Cutt to become new President/CEO – Seeking Alpha" on December 06, 2018.