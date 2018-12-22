Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 432.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 30,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,980 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55 million, up from 6,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45 million shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 149.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 249,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 415,816 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.21 million, up from 166,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48M shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 10. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, January 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 20. Macquarie Research initiated The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, September 15. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $47 target. Credit Suisse upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 19 to “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, December 13, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. $2.63M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider DINKINS JAMES L sold $411,000. 10,000 shares were sold by Perez Beatriz R, worth $479,800 on Wednesday, October 31. RIVERA ALFREDO sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million. 15,100 shares valued at $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19. $2.25M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by HAYS ED.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H also sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, December 3.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, October 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $126 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 20 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Vetr upgraded Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, December 16. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Wednesday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, December 5. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 28 report.

