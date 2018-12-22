Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) stake by 54.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)’s stock declined 38.28%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 85,000 shares with $7.03M value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 2.03M shares traded or 158.48% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) stake by 52.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 47,500 shares as Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)’s stock 0.00%. The P-A-W Capital Corp holds 42,500 shares with $1.51M value, down from 90,000 last quarter. Semler Scientific Inc now has $181.75M valuation. The stock decreased 8.99% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 65,965 shares traded or 99.65% up from the average. Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 12,500 shares to 150,000 valued at $12.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 103,342 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares had 7 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Thursday, October 18 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 15 by Compass Point. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by UBS. Compass Point upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, December 6.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date for Q4 2018 Operating Results – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2018: PYPL, TCBI, HMN, WFC, JPM, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2018: ESQ,HNW,PYPL,TCBI – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2018: HNW,PYPL,TCBI – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic mortgage movement gets a Dallas bank backer – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 3,591 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 17,200 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.03% or 183,902 shares. Hrt Ltd holds 0.07% or 5,587 shares in its portfolio. Secor Advisors Lp invested in 82,778 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 42,862 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 4,157 shares. Fisher Asset Llc reported 295,347 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.70M shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 296,058 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 34,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,597 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors Incorporated reported 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $158,309 activity. Another trade for 5,320 shares valued at $495,079 was made by TURPIN IAN J on Friday, August 24. 3,000 shares were bought by CARGILL C KEITH, worth $202,770 on Friday, October 19. Shares for $134,000 were bought by Ackerson Vince A. on Friday, October 19.

More recent Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. Also Marketwatch.com published the news titled: “10 cheapest stocks in the Nasdaqâ€™s hottest sector – MarketWatch” on February 25, 2015. Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These are the most profitable Nasdaq biotech companies – MarketWatch” with publication date: March 02, 2015 was also an interesting one.