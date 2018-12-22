Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,551 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $538.00M, up from 2,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Comerica Bank increased its stake in P G & E Corporation (PCG) by 16.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 51,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,345 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.32 million, up from 314,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in P G & E Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 13.71 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CPUC Opens Case Against PG&E (PCG) for Potential Natural Gas Safety Violations – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E customers brace for higher power prices after California fires – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of PG&E Corporation – PCG – Business Wire” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PG&E Stock Crashed in November – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold PCG shares while 174 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 396.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard Limited stated it has 462 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research reported 4,710 shares stake. 101,364 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 6,314 were reported by Intersect Lc. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 541,746 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 21,394 shares. Rand Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,510 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.08% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Swiss Financial Bank invested in 1.76M shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc accumulated 20,155 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5,903 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP invested in 2.63% or 3.32M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 210,631 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 14,587 shares stake.

Among 19 analysts covering PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. PG&E Corporation had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 16. JP Morgan maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $76 target. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 2. The company was maintained on Monday, June 11 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PCG in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 29. Mizuho maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Friday, October 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $78.0 target.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 17,598 shares to 274,083 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,483 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Campanies (NYSE:EL).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. $184,500 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $250.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 179,330 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $553.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 76,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,513 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sale of Franklin tech division to 3M values it at $1B – Nashville Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, October 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, September 28. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 21 report. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $201 target.