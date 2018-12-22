Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fs Bancorp (FSBW) by 41.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 22,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.21 million, up from 53,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fs Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 39,740 shares traded or 106.57% up from the average. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 22.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $3.28 million was made by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M. $3.96 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M worth of stock or 2,028 shares. 181 shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P, worth $285,960 on Thursday, November 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of stock.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,893 shares to 86,675 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd owns 4,964 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1.85M shares. 71,676 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Thiel Macro Lc accumulated 1,500 shares. Bell Bancshares holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,041 shares. Old Dominion Management Incorporated stated it has 1,424 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland accumulated 8,079 shares. Roosevelt Investment Inc owns 20,529 shares. Steadfast Management Lp holds 0.99% or 34,783 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.44% or 23,043 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,080 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 16,491 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $387.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bg Staffing by 81,610 shares to 230,069 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,227 shares, and cut its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Among 2 analysts covering FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FS Bancorp had 3 analyst reports since April 19, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $495,842 activity. Cofer-Wildsmith Marina sold $318,791 worth of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) on Monday, June 25. FULLER ROBERT B had sold 3,500 shares worth $206,658 on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $265,380 were sold by Adams Joseph C..