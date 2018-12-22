Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 62,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 132,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.36 million, down from 195,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98M shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law

Palo Capital Inc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palo Capital Inc sold 3,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.60 million, down from 32,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palo Capital Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 166,111 shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 09/04/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Nine U.S. Funds; Upgrades Seven Funds; Downgrades Seven Funds in March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Morningstar Japan 4765.T -2017/18 group results; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Net $41.9M; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 10/05/2018 – IOOF HOLDINGS LTD IFL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$10.3 FROM A$11.0; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for March 2018; 14/05/2018 – AUSNET SERVICES LTD AST.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.65 FROM A$1.60; RATING HOLD; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 188,387 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $83.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.59M for 28.50 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Run Higher – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 28. J.P. Morgan upgraded Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, April 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 9. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $209.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 29 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $162 target in Thursday, October 29 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Bernstein. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, October 17.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 44 selling transactions for $73.62 million activity. Shares for $69,613 were sold by Lyons William M. Landis Gail S sold $259,500 worth of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) on Monday, October 29.

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morningstar Is Shining, But Buy It Lower – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Seven US Funds and Six Target-Date Series; Upgrades Five Funds; Downgrades Three Funds in November 2018 – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar Credit Ratings Publishes New Methodology for Rating US CMBS Conduit/Fusion Deals – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.