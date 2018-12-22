Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 5,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 215,226 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.23 million, up from 209,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pandora Media Inc. (P) by 46.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 301,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 341,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, down from 642,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Pandora Media Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 16.99M shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) has risen 74.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical P News: 24/05/2018 – Pandora Announces Convertible Note Exchange Transactions; 18/05/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL HOLDS A SHORT POSITION AT 1.03% IN PANDORA; 26/04/2018 – Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Announces Pandora Vanderpump Sabo to Headline Central PA Wine Festival; 03/05/2018 – Pandora Media 1Q Rev $319.2M; 21/03/2018 – PANDORA TO BUY LEADING DIGITAL AUDIO AD TECH FIRM ADSWIZZ; 15/05/2018 – Pandora 1Q Gross Margin 75.8% Vs 73.3%; 22/05/2018 – PANDORA PNDORA.CO SAYS WITH AGREEMENT, PANDORA WILL ADD TO ITS RETAIL CHAIN 24 PANDORA OWNED CONCEPT STORES AND ONE SHOP-IN-SHOP IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 22/05/2018 – PANDORA PNDORA.CO SAYS WILL PAY A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 23 MLN (APPROXIMATELY DKK 171 MLN) TO BJ FITZPATRICK GROUP; 29/03/2018 – China warns US not to open Pandora’s Box and unleash a trade war on the world

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. $5.46M worth of stock was sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III on Tuesday, September 11. 166,666 shares were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G, worth $8.78M on Friday, August 24.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, April 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, June 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 26 by William Blair. The company was maintained on Friday, December 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 200 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westend Ltd Com holds 658,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 124,566 were accumulated by Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Tributary Capital Limited Liability reported 11,100 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 3,843 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 75,508 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.72% or 89,215 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.76 million shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2.09M shares. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 863,128 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability holds 11,903 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold P shares while 57 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 251.37 million shares or 3.07% less from 259.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 186,777 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Cap Management Lp. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Millennium stated it has 0% in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Gagnon Ltd Liability owns 102,858 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co holds 38,792 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Weiss Multi holds 0.06% or 250,000 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Company holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) for 2.22M shares. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 0.21% invested in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) for 11.84 million shares. Blume Capital Inc invested in 750 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 853 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P). Thompson Davis And owns 0.02% invested in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) for 1,000 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 12.94M shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 56,105 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $4.38 million activity. 75,000 shares were sold by Trimble John, worth $652,988 on Tuesday, November 6. $364,443 worth of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) was sold by Robinson Kristen. Lapic S Aimee also sold $858,195 worth of Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) on Friday, November 16. BENE STEPHEN G sold 9,729 shares worth $86,602. Another trade for 3,026 shares valued at $26,936 was sold by Walker Karen Sammis. Another trade for 36,577 shares valued at $298,633 was made by GERBITZ DAVID on Thursday, August 16.