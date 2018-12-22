Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 253,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $232.05 million, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 1.24M shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has risen 50.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 19.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 750,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.42 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 604,020 shares traded or 135.47% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Par Pacific had 7 analyst reports since November 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, October 6. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, June 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, January 28. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 18 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 23 by Miller Tabak. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global Securities on Thursday, September 8 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Friday, May 20 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 32.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PARR’s profit will be $16.52M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,166 shares to 59,158 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Among 13 analysts covering Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Autohome Inc had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform”. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Tuesday, November 14 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Benchmark. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 22 by CLSA. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 29 report. The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by HSBC. The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Citigroup. Credit Agricole downgraded the shares of ATHM in report on Monday, February 22 to “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 31 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rating on Wednesday, August 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $80 target.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $130.32M for 16.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% EPS growth.