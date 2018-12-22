Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 23.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 111,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,933 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.35M, down from 466,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.32 million shares traded or 72.38% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 80.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 95,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,541 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, down from 117,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45 million shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security holds 28,170 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Mader & Shannon Wealth reported 58,089 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 4,068 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Fil invested in 0.01% or 86,419 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 91 shares. 13,919 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Franklin Resource owns 2.36 million shares. 1St Source Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 13,611 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Merchants Corp holds 26,090 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited, Japan-based fund reported 72,075 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 21,885 shares in its portfolio. 13,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Exane Derivatives stated it has 2,329 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Built to Thrive in a Bear Market – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor: Leveraging Higher Prices And Prior Growth Investments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $19.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 202,710 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $65.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs G (NYSE:HIG) by 96,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.69 million activity. 39,920 shares were sold by Stratman Robert J, worth $2.66 million. Another trade for 3,115 shares valued at $202,411 was made by Topalian Leon J on Thursday, June 21. HALL LADD R sold $4.94 million worth of stock. $961,405 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by Keller Michael D on Friday, June 22. Another trade for 53,483 shares valued at $3.66 million was sold by Utermark D. Chad. FERRIOLA JOHN J sold $996,928 worth of stock or 14,607 shares.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.00 EPS, up 207.69% or $1.35 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NUE’s profit will be $627.88M for 6.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.33 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 9 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of NUE in report on Tuesday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 24. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6800 target in Wednesday, July 19 report. On Wednesday, April 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 18 with “Hold”.

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, April 7 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, December 17, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, August 3. Stephens upgraded the shares of GPN in report on Tuesday, January 9 to “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, January 6, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GPN in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 4. On Friday, September 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $70,740 was sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. The insider Sacchi Guido Francesco sold $1.90 million. JACOBS WILLIAM I sold $70,050 worth of stock. Bready Cameron M sold $7.38M worth of stock. Green David Lawrence sold $1.18M worth of stock.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GPN’s profit will be $197.76M for 19.25 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.72% negative EPS growth.

More recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 2.88 million are held by International Investors. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 599,305 shares. Honeywell International stated it has 0.99% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Timessquare Lc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2.07M shares. Natl Pension reported 174,148 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment, Vermont-based fund reported 334 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Fund Management has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 8,499 shares. Palestra Lc reported 1.1% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). First Personal Ser owns 429 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.05% or 1.74M shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).