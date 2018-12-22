Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 32.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd sold 14,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,001 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00 million shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 180.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 323,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.51M, up from 178,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 05/03/2018 – Facebook asked some users if they thought the company should host content from child sexual predators and violent extremists; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 02/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: @CamAnalytica is immediately ceasing all operations in the wake of the Facebook data scandal; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 29 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by FBN Securities. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Aegis Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, April 12. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meridian Management invested in 1.03% or 14,344 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,224 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 255,600 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 2,350 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd owns 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,482 shares. Alkeon Management Limited Liability invested in 1.46 million shares or 1.14% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.76M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Coatue Management Ltd invested in 4.20M shares or 7.24% of the stock. Polen Mgmt Llc has invested 3.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Management holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 414,051 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 0.47% or 17,901 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Saturna Cap holds 7,537 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 1.98% or 88,778 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 3.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Stretch Colin also sold $149,385 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 27. $1.72M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. $7.74 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. Sandberg Sheryl sold $11.47 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400. Cox Christopher K had sold 10,600 shares worth $1.92 million.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 123,700 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 55,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,364 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price still Falling? – Live Trading News” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Buy Facebook Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Do Share Buybacks Mean Growth Is Dead? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.42M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. CSX Corporation had 135 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CSX in report on Monday, January 30 with “Overweight” rating. Scotia Capital initiated the shares of CSX in report on Tuesday, March 15 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, December 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Scotia Capital maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Monday, February 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 28.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $117.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 2,892 shares to 60,413 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 3.6% on Upbeat Q4 LTL Segment Update – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Section of US 41 to close for weeks due to CSX railroad crossing – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX To Present At Credit Suisse Industrials Conference; Webcast At 8:45 AM ET – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Must Steer Clear of Trinity (TRN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.