Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 13.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 29,375 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock declined 13.24%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 245,065 shares with $9.32M value, up from 215,690 last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $8.44B valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 886,094 shares traded or 90.79% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limitedha (NASDAQ:AOSL) had an increase of 13.98% in short interest. AOSL’s SI was 521,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 13.98% from 457,700 shares previously. With 119,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limitedha (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s short sellers to cover AOSL’s short positions. The SI to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limitedha’s float is 2.76%. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 154,952 shares traded or 52.78% up from the average. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has declined 43.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 28/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces l2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 15/03/2018 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 09/05/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limit, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOSL); 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces I2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – ON MAY 9, A JV SUBSIDIARY OF CO ENTERED INTO A LEASE FINANCE AGREEMENT AND A SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD – LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE AN AGGREGATE OF RMB 400 MLN OF FINANCING TO JV COMPANY, PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors for consumer, computing, communications, and industrial markets primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. The company has market cap of $231.22 million. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors ; and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power IC products comprising devices that are used for power management and power delivery; and analog power devices that are used for circuit protection and signal switching.

More notable recent Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dec 19, 2018 – Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) CEO Mike F Chang Bought $400,910 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FormFactor to Participate in the 7th Annual NYC Investor Summit 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel: Alpha And Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Weighed Down By Operational Risks – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 7 investors sold Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.42 million shares or 0.08% more from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Intl Gp Inc invested in 13,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 119,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 1,700 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Stratos Wealth Prns has 500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 2.01M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Arrowstreet Lp holds 33,018 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,408 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc holds 147,136 shares. Blackrock holds 1.84 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 59,594 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $558,822 activity. Chang Mike F also bought $39,296 worth of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) on Tuesday, November 20. SALAMEH MICHAEL J bought $149,995 worth of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) on Tuesday, November 20.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN) stake by 107,228 shares to 2.62 million valued at $103.51M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 131,222 shares and now owns 2.80 million shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OpenText Streamlines Collaboration for Marketers – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TSX Extends Losses To 3rd Straight Day – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Open Text (OTEX) Reports Acquisition of Liason Technologies Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OpenText Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TSX Snaps 3-day Losing Streak, Ends Modestly Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.