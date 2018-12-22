Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) had a decrease of 9.88% in short interest. ALBO’s SI was 398,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.88% from 442,100 shares previously. With 36,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s short sellers to cover ALBO’s short positions. The SI to Albireo Pharma Inc’s float is 6.22%. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 128,512 shares traded or 228.06% up from the average. Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has risen 1.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALBO News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 15/03/2018 ALBIREO PHARMA INC – ABOUT $200 MLN CURRENT CASH BALANCE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2021; 21/04/2018 – DJ Albireo Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALBO); 19/03/2018 – ALBIREO PHARMA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 14/04/2018 – Albireo Reports Data on Pharmacodynamic Marker for A4250 in Children with Cholestatic Liver Disease at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys New 1% Position in Albireo Pharma; 16/05/2018 – Albireo Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 PFIC Trial of A4250; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 5.3% Position in Albireo Pharma; 19/03/2018 – Albireo Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 17/05/2018 – ALBIREO PHARMA INC ALBO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) stake by 7.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 152,120 shares as Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI)’s stock declined 13.17%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 1.90M shares with $11.99M value, down from 2.05M last quarter. Sirius Xm Holdings Inc now has $24.83B valuation. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 35.12 million shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has risen 10.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 12/03/2018 – PGA TOUR, SiriusXM Agree to Four-Year Extension; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 21/03/2018 – SiriusXM’s Urban View Channel to Launch Voter Registration Campaign: “Urban View Vote”; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 29/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SAYS ALL STAGE 2 DEBT FINANCING WORKSTREAMS ARE PROGRESSING WELL

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Sirius XM Holdings Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 20, 2018 : CZR, GE, MS, TSG, IGT, QQQ, SBGI, T, MPW, WH, INTC, SIRI – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sirius XM Stock Is on the Verge of Breaking This Big Streak – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Liberty SiriusXM Group a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SIRI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 741.01 million shares or 6.98% less from 796.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 605 were accumulated by Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. World Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 46,051 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0% or 15,100 shares. Art Advsr Llc holds 181,100 shares. Blair William And Communications Il invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Cibc holds 472,100 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Tig Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Boothbay Fund Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 200,174 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 2.60 million shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) stake by 100 shares to 204 valued at $65.28M in 2018Q3. It also upped P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TLK) stake by 26,824 shares and now owns 405,196 shares. Gea Group Ag Adr (GEAGY) was raised too.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $266.50M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sirius XM Holdings had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. Barrington Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 29 report. On Monday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 26.